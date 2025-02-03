Azerbaijan's detained ships in Eritrea still await release - Caspian Marine Services B.V.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Azerbaijani vessels detained in Eritrea have not yet been released, Caspian Marine Services B.V told Trend.

In a statement to the agency, the company confirmed on Monday that they are maintaining regular communication with the crew members of the detained vessels.

“The crew members are being provided with food and are in contact with their families,” the company said.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada, informed Trend that no new developments have occurred regarding the issue. Previously, the MFA reported that negotiations are ongoing with the opposing parties regarding the detained vessels.

To note, on November 7, 2024, three vessels – "CMS Pahlavan," "CMS Igid," and "CMS-3," sailing under the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V. – were forced to enter the territorial waters of the State of Eritrea due to worsening weather conditions during their journey to Abu Dhabi (UAE) via the Suez Canal.

Despite prior communication with the port authorities of the State of Eritrea during the vessels' transit, the failure to provide the required information promptly led to the vessels' entry into the country's 12-mile territorial waters being considered unauthorized.

Consequently, Eritrean authorities detained the aforementioned vessels. The 18 crew members on board are all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel