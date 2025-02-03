Uzbekistan and Afghanistan tie knots on business deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed business agreements totaling $4.5 million, Trend reports.

The agreements were concluded following trade meetings held in Kabul in the presence of Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid.

The Uzbek delegation, consisting of government officials and private sector representatives, arrived in Kabul to implement commitments made during the visit of Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Mr. Abdulla Aripov. During their discussions with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, both sides focused on enhancing trade, supporting Uzbekistan’s private sector initiatives, and improving coordination on previously agreed commitments.

The Uzbek delegation also briefed the Afghan side on their meetings with officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, as well as trade negotiations between private sector representatives of both countries. One of the key topics discussed was Uzbekistan’s interest in importing Afghan coal to balance trade relations.

During the meeting, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce welcomed Uzbekistan’s private sector initiatives and proposed organizing up to five national product exhibitions annually at the Termez International Trade Center. Further discussions covered finalizing a preferential trade agreement, addressing key issues related to the cement factory in Samangan province, and establishing trade houses in both countries to facilitate business cooperation.

Note that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amounted to $1.13 billion in 2024. Exports to Afghanistan reached $1.08 billion, while imports totaled $44.9 million.

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan share a border and possess certain cultural connections. Northern Afghanistan hosts over 3.5 million ethnic Uzbeks, being the second-largest Uzbek population globally, following Uzbekistan. As regards economic relations between these nations, in August 2024, 35 investment and trade agreements were executed between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. The total value of these agreements is $2.5 billion, and as stated by Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, the objective is to elevate trade volume between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to $3 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel