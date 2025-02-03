Azerbaijan counts Armenian-trapped mines defused in its liberated lands over past month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found and defused 505 anti-personnel and 257 anti-tank mines and 1,497 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country's liberated territories in January 2025, Trend reports via ANAMA's monthly report

The data indicates that an aggregate of 3,583 hectares of territory has undergone the demining process.

Craning over the ANAMA's recent history, it first started demining the territories shortly after April battles, when the Azerbaijani side established full control over the Jojug Marjanli village. Then it cleared 4,578 square meters of territory in the village.

Currently, ANAMA holds demining operations in a territory of 280 hectares in the village. The operations involve 90 miners, 10 sapper dogs, and three vehicles for mechanical demining.

Since the start of operations in the liberated village, ANAMA has cleared a territory of 62,066 square meters, 11 houses, and found and defused five units of unexploded ordnance.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

