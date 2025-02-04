Georgian parliament speaker calls out USAID for meddling in elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Through political NGOs, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spent $41.7 million on Georgian elections, said Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Trend reports.

"In terms of US/Georgia population ratio, this would amount to $3.78 billion foreign money injected in US elections. These numbers are even more grotesque if compared with GDP ratio as well. So, it is impossible to spend $41.7 million on another country’s elections and, at the same time, feel no accountability towards the population of the said country.

USAID, which was responsible for spreading false PVT results and thus participated in disruption of elections in 2020 and continued a similar practice in 2024, must make clear how and why are millions of US taxpayer dollars spent on the NGOs that lead disruption of every election in Georgia," Papuashvili wrote on his page on X.

Meanwhile, the official USAID website is currently down, coinciding with reports that the Donald Trump administration is considering transferring the agency under the control of the State Department.

Trump administration was exploring the possibility of removing USAID’s independent status and integrating it into the State Department’s structure. If implemented, this move would diminish the agency's autonomy in managing international aid programs.