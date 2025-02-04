Tajikistan proposes setting up joint aviation ventures with Kuwait

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 4. Tajikistan has proposed to establish joint ventures in the aviation sector with Kuwait, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

This announcement came during a meeting between an official Tajik delegation, led by Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, and Kuwaiti officials, including Hamoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah Director General of Civil Aviation State of Kuwait, and Duaij Khalaf Alotaibi, Director General of Civil Aviation, in Kuwait City.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for further cooperation in the field of civil aviation. The Tajik delegation also proposed the construction or reconstruction of aviation infrastructure with the involvement of Kuwaiti investments. Additionally, the potential for direct flights between Tajikistan and Kuwait via Kuwait Airways was explored.

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has allocated around $200 million to finance projects in Tajikistan to date, including in sectors like transport, energy, and infrastructure. The Tajik delegation is currently in Kuwait city, continuing discussions with representatives from various Kuwaiti ministries and agencies. In response to Tajikistan’s request, the Fund expressed its willingness to invest in priority projects within the country.

