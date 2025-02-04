Germany-based Azerbaijani expert addresses US Senate regarding Bob Menendez case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Asaf Askar, an international law expert residing in Germany's Herford town, has reached out to the US Senate to request a deeper investigation into the smear campaign being conducted by Senator Bob Menendez against Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The committee points out that Askar's appeal highlights how Menendez is playing the foreign policy, human rights, and anti-corruption cards for his own political gain.

Furthermore, the appeal highlights that Menendez not only holds a biased stance towards Azerbaijan and Türkiye but is also willing to sacrifice the US national interests for personal gain.

In his address, Askar called for the creation of a special investigative commission, pointing out that such an inquiry would uncover more serious cases of corruption.

Bob Menendez, a member of the US House of Representatives and Senate, as well as the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in January 2025 on corruption and bribery charges. Throughout his political career, Menendez has been in the trenches for Armenian diaspora interests and has taken a hard line against Azerbaijan.

