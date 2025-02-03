Azerbaijan, Germany mull interstate cooperation in Cologne

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany Nuran Abdullayev discussed Azerbaijani-German cooperation during a meeting with the Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faction in the Cologne City Municipality, Member of the CDU Economic Council Bernd Petelkau, and the Head of the Department of Urban Development, Economy, Digitalization, and Regional Affairs of the Cologne City Municipality Andrea Haak, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

During the meeting, Abdullayev conveyed the greetings of the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov.

He briefed on Azerbaijanis living in Cologne and the surrounding cities, their representation in various professional fields, the Azerbaijan Doctors Forum, and the contribution of this forum to the development of cooperation between the two countries in healthcare and medicine.

Besides, the meeting made a proposal to hold Azerbaijan Days and cultural evenings in Cologne. A delegation from the Cologne City Municipality was invited to Baku.

The discussion also touched upon opportunities for young people to master various professions, as well as the possibility of professionals working in different fields in Cologne.

Additionally, during the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the activities of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, the potential for further cooperation, and plans for joint activities.

At the end of the meeting, Abdullayev was presented with the "Karneval" medal, one of the most famous symbols of Cologne.

