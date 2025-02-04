Electronic warfare in Grozny interfered with AZAL plane's navigation system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Electronic warfare in Grozny disrupted the navigation system of the AZAL plane before crash near Aktau, Trend reports.

This information comes from the preliminary crash investigation report released by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

The report shows that the crew had already reported navigation problems to the air traffic controller in Grozny at 04:26 (UTC), and the impact on the aircraft occurred at 05:13.

"At 05:13:31, the CVR recorded a sound indicating an impact, followed by the autopilot disengagement alarm. [...] At 05:13:56, a second impact sound was recorded," the report states.