Dispatcher proves to fail to inform AZAL flight crew about introduction of “Carpet” plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Today, the Kazakhstani Ministry of Transport released a preliminary report on the inquiry into the December 25, 2024, crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, suggesting that the crew was unaware that the "Carpet" plan had been implemented since the dispatcher failed to inform them, Trend reports.

The report lays it on the line that the “Carpet” plan was rolled out after the Azerbaijani airplane took a nosedive.

According to the document, the dispatcher did not inform the crew about the introduction of the “Carpet" plan. The reports of negotiations of Grozny and Rostov dispatchers with the crew do not record any notifications about the “Carpet” plan.

Furthermore, the investigation materials indicate that the air traffic control center informed about the introduction of the plan only after the AZAL flight started leaving Grozny for alternate airfields. Time stamps are missing from the report, but this is indicated by the recorded negotiations.