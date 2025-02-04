Crashed AZAL aircraft was fully flightworthy until it reached Grozny, report says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. On December 25, 2024, the Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), was fully airworthy when it started its flight and while operating to Grozny, said Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation in a brief of the preliminary report of the investigation regarding the accident involving an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau, Trend reports.

According to the report, these airworthiness conditions, including operation of the flight control systems, were confirmed by FDR data.

"Both engines of the aircraft were operational up until the accident. This information is confirmed by the FDR records," the report reads.