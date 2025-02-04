Kyrgyzstan's Zhaparov arrives in China for official visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in Beijing for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

According to the presidential administration, the visit is scheduled to include high-level talks on February 5 with Xi Jinping, as well as with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.

During the visit, several key intergovernmental agreements are expected to be signed, and a joint declaration will be made to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Additionally, Zhaparov will take part in the opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.