Azerbaijani Deputy FM takes part in meeting of ECO Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev visited Iran to attend the first meeting of the High-Level Committee on Reforms of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The main goal of the event was to increase the institutional effectiveness of the ECO, hold discussions on reforms in the organization and future areas of activity.

Speaking at the event, Yalchin Rafiyev conveyed our country's position on reforms in the ECO and prospects for future cooperation in the region, expressing hope that the document "ECO Vision 2035" will give impetus to effectively addressing challenges in the region and strengthening cooperation.

As part of the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev held consultations on multilateral cooperation at meetings with ECO Secretary General Asad M. Khan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Rasoul Mohajer as a representative of the ECO host country, as well as with colleagues from the organization's member states.