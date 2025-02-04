Kazakhstan announces planned transshipment volume through Kuryk port in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. The planned transshipment volume through the Kuryk port in 2025 is approximately 2,454,000 tons, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

"This year, modernization projects for the port infrastructure are planned at the Kuryk port, the implementation of which will accelerate operational processes for ship handling and increase cargo transshipment volumes," the company stated.



To note, in 2024, about two million tons of cargo were transshipped through the Kazakhtsan’s Kuryk port, with the majority of the total volume consisting of railway cargo. Specifically, the railway component accounted for 1,150,600 tons, and the road component was 781,300 tons. The grain terminal handled 25,900 tons. A total of 1,957,800 tons of cargo were processed in the port throughout 2024.

The Kuryk port is situated on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, just south of Aktau port in Kazakhstan, nestled within a natural bay that offers enhanced weather conditions for loading and unloading activities, especially for wagon roll-on and roll-off operations. The ferry facility specializes in the transshipment of various commodities, including grain, oil derivatives, fertilizers, chemicals, and additional cargo types.