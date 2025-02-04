Major overhaul of internal roads in Azerbaijan's Ganja continues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan is carrying out extensive repair and construction works on the internal road network of Ganja, following an order by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, the total area of the streets being repaired in Ganja is approximately 843,000 square meters.

The renovation work involves the removal of old pavement, excavation and disposal of unusable soil from the roadbeds, and the construction of new road surfaces using crushed stone and sand-gravel mixtures. On streets where these tasks are completed, new asphalt concrete pavement is being laid.

In addition, as part of the project, existing sidewalks are being restored, and new sidewalks are being built where necessary. Curbs are also being installed along the edges of the roads to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

As per construction norms and standards, road and guiding lines will be installed to organize traffic flow effectively, along with pedestrian paths. A modern road infrastructure is being established, including the placement of necessary traffic signs and informational plates.

All works are progressing according to schedule, with the required workforce and equipment mobilized to ensure timely completion.

These ongoing repairs and modernization efforts will enhance traffic safety and provide more convenient passage for citizens in Ganja.