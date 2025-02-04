Formula 1 publicizes its race timing in Azerbaijan's Baku for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Formula 1 has revealed the 2025 timing and schedule for the upcoming championship race weekends, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21, and its schedule will be as follows:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

September 19

12:30 - 13:30 - First session

16:00 - 17:00 - Second session (sprint qualifying)

September 20

12:30 - 13:30 - Third session (sprint)

16:00 - 17:00 - Second session (qualifying)

September 21

14:00 - Race

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 stages – the championship will start on March 16 in Australia and finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events – in China, Miami, Belgium, the US (Austin), São Paulo, and Qatar.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp