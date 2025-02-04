Formula 1 publicizes its race timing in Azerbaijan's Baku for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Formula 1 has revealed the 2025 timing and schedule for the upcoming championship race weekends, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21, and its schedule will be as follows:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
September 19
12:30 - 13:30 - First session
16:00 - 17:00 - Second session (sprint qualifying)
September 20
12:30 - 13:30 - Third session (sprint)
16:00 - 17:00 - Second session (qualifying)
September 21
14:00 - Race
In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 stages – the championship will start on March 16 in Australia and finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.
The season includes six sprint events – in China, Miami, Belgium, the US (Austin), São Paulo, and Qatar.
