Azerbaijan's solidarity with Türkiye: Restoration of Kahramanmaras following devastating earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Two years ago, on February 6, two strong earthquakes occurred in the Pazarcik district of the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. One of them had a magnitude of 7.7, and the other occurred nine hours later with a magnitude of 7.6 in the Elbistan neighborhood of the same city.

The natural disaster caused huge destruction and dozens of casualties in Türkiye and Syria. The official figures indicate that 53,537 people were dead and thousands were injured in the earthquake in Türkiye.

Azerbaijan, as always, was close to its brotherly country in these difficult times. Our country was one of the first countries that sent aid to Türkiye. Our state structures were mobilized following the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

As many as 669 rescuers sent from Azerbaijan actively participated in rescue operations in Hatay, Antakya, Kahramanmaras, Adıyaman, and other cities, rescued 53 people, extracted 780 bodies from under the rubble, and handed them over to relatives.

The Azerbaijani people also provided feasible assistance. This photo is the most vivid indicator of brotherhood.

Humanitarian aid was sent to support the earthquake victims in Türkiye on behalf of First Vice President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. Various medicines, medical supplies and equipment, warm clothes, tents with heaters, and other equipment were delivered to Türkiye as part of this aid.

Azerbaijan not only assisted the brotherly country during the earthquake. The government of Azerbaijan supported the construction of a new neighborhood in the affected settlements in Kahramanmaras province, where the earthquake occurred. Following the “Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the construction of residential buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in Kahramanmaras province of the Republic of Türkiye” signed on September 25, 2023, in Nakhchivan city, most of the works have already been completed.

Thus, the opening of a school in a newly built Azerbaijani neighborhood was held in September last year in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

A total of 1,278 two-, three-- and four-room apartments, as well as 826 offices and retail facilities, will be located in the Azerbaijani neighborhood.

The State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan (MİDA) acts as the representative of the executive authority of the Azerbaijani government within the framework of the construction project of social and residential facilities in Kahramanmarash. The total area of the Azerbaijani housing estate is 32 (320) ha.

The part of the project of $100 million will be built by the Azerbaijani government. The construction process has been completed on the territory of the 11th and 12th quarters of the housing estate, where finishing works are currently underway, and the construction of residential buildings in place of the 7th and 8th quarters continues, taking into account all requirements of earthquake resistance.

All this demonstrates that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the reconstruction of the earthquake area and how strong the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries are.