External metal object damage found on AZAL plane that went down in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed near Aktau sustained multiple punctures from foreign metallic objects, Trend reports.

This finding was detailed in the preliminary crash investigation report released by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

"The investigation commission continues to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft’s structural damage. An initial inspection of the recovered fragments revealed numerous punctures and impact marks of varying sizes and shapes on the tail section, vertical and horizontal stabilizers, and control surfaces. Similar damage was found on the left engine, left wing, and other aircraft components. In some areas, the damage appears to be distinctly rectangular," the report stated.