Plane en route Hong Kong-London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Airbus A350 Cathay Pacific flight heading from Hong Kong to London had to put the brakes on and make an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, following request from the plane's captain due to a passenger's health deterioration at 19:08 (GMT +4), a source in the airport told Trend.

The passenger was promptly provided with primary medical assistance and, after assessing his condition, was immediately transported to a medical facility.

To note, Heydar Aliyev International Airport keeps its ducks in a row by regularly conducting emergency response training, ensuring that the safety of passengers and crew members is always above board.

