Azerbaijan kicks off new military training exercises with reservists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The next training session involving a group of reservists called up from the reserve in alignment with the current year's training plan has begun, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Following undergoing appropriate registration and medical examination at the assembly point headquarters, the reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies.

The primary objective of this session is to enhance the combat readiness, knowledge, and skills of the reservists, while also improving their practical capabilities.

