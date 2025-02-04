Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan kicks off new military training exercises with reservists

Politics Materials 4 February 2025 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan kicks off new military training exercises with reservists

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The next training session involving a group of reservists called up from the reserve in alignment with the current year's training plan has begun, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Following undergoing appropriate registration and medical examination at the assembly point headquarters, the reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies.

The primary objective of this session is to enhance the combat readiness, knowledge, and skills of the reservists, while also improving their practical capabilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more