Azerbaijan announces Eurovision 2025 representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been announced, Trend reports.

The band Mamagama will take the stage to showcase the country’s musical talent in Basel, Switzerland.

Formed in 2021, Mamagama is known for its unique blend of rock, pop, and traditional Azerbaijani music. The group has earned recognition as one of the most innovative acts in Azerbaijan’s music scene, with standout performances at international festivals. Their success at Albania’s “Kënga Magjike” festival in 2022 particularly highlighted their growing international appeal.

The band consists of three members: Asef (frontman and lead vocalist), Hass (guitarist), and Arif (drummer).

“It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijani culture on such a big stage,” Asef said. “I have a deep love for my homeland, and this competition is an opportunity to share its beauty and spirit with the whole of Europe. Our upcoming song fully reflects the spirit of our country. We are incredibly excited and believe our performance will leave an unforgettable impression.”

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from May 13 to 17 in Basel. Mamagama is set to perform in the second half of the first semi-final on May 13.