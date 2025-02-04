AZAL aircraft crash near Aktau caused by air defense strike damaging hydraulic system (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The AZAL airliner that went down near Aktau on December 25, 2024, had its hydraulics cut off by an air defense hit, Trend reports.

The Kazakhstani Ministry of Transport made this information public in their preliminary report on the crash inquiry.

The report is chock-full of images that lay bare the early causes of the AZAL flight crash, which unmistakably reveal the hydraulic systems taken out by air defense shrapnel.

This is precisely why the board lost control of its steering, and the crew attempted to approach Aktau by regulating the engine thrust. The only option to partially control the crippled aircraft was to perform this move.

