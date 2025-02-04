Azerbaijan's Central Bank focuses on strategic priorities for insurance sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held discussions on the strategic priorities for the insurance sector for the current year, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with senior executives of the insurance sector at the Central Bank to discuss the sector’s 2024 results and strategic priorities for the current year.

Additionally, we had an in-depth exchange of views on short- and medium-term goals, including measures to be implemented as part of the financial sector development strategy," the post reads.