TA’ZIZ, SAMSUNG E&A partner on UAE’s first methanol plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. TA’ZIZ has awarded a $1.7 billion engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to SAMSUNG E&A for the development of one of the world’s largest methanol plants in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

The 1.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) facility will be the UAE’s first methanol production plant and is set for completion in 2028. It will be powered by clean energy, making it one of the most energy-efficient methanol plants globally.

TA’ZIZ CEO Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi highlighted the project as a key step in advancing the UAE’s industrial growth and sustainable chemicals production. SAMSUNG E&A CEO Hong Namkoong emphasized the collaboration’s role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced methanol production.

As part of its broader expansion, TA’ZIZ aims to produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals by 2028, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, and polyvinyl chloride, with several being produced domestically for the first time. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy and industrial growth ambitions.