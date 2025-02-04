"SİMA İmza" integrated into "herrac.gov.az" platform

The new-generation digital signature SİMA, developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has been integrated into the "Electronic Auction Portal."

As a result of the integration, protocols for electronic auctions held on the "herrac.gov.az" portal can now be signed remotely via the "SİMA İmza" mobile application. After logging into the portal, users can participate in auctions related to the sale of cars, apartments, non-residential areas, private houses, and other properties listed for auction due to court and other authorities' decisions.

Once the auction is completed, the parties sign the protocol with "SİMA İmza" within the legally defined period. After the protocol is signed, an electronic notification is sent to the auction participants.

It should be noted that previously, citizens could access the "herrac.gov.az" portal using the "digital.login" unified entry system with "SİMA İmza." Due to the latest integration, protocols presented during the auction process can now be signed quickly, conveniently, and securely without physical presence.

With the new-generation digital signature SİMA, citizens are no longer dependent on service centers, while institutions benefit from reduced workload and costs. The "SİMA İmza" mobile application is free of charge for citizens. More information can be obtained from the website "sima.az" or by contacting the Call Center at 157.