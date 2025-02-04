President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Sri Lanka

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka—Independence Day—that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people.

I believe that the relations established between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka," the letter reads.