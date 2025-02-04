Russia's Tatarstan attracts Azerbaijan to energy and energy efficiency forum in Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Tatarstan has invited Azerbaijan to join the International Forum on Energy and Energy Efficiency to be held in Kazan in April this year, Trend reports.

According to information, this was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko.

The meeting also discussed current cooperation between energy companies of Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, prospects of interaction in such spheres as oil production and petrochemistry, exchange of experience, development of human capital, and digitalization of energy facilities.

Furthermore, special attention was paid to the application of new technologies in the power industry, automation of distribution networks, and production of equipment. The sides also exchanged views on promising projects.

It was noted that the visit and the discussions will serve the development of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. The parties expressed their support for the mutually beneficial partnership.

