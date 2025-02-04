FMs of Tajikistan, Russia discuss Afghanistan and regional security

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan Materials 4 February 2025 15:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 4. The foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Russia discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its surrounding areas, Trend reports via the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a phone call between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the ministers addressed several key issues in their bilateral relations and confirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a trusting dialogue and coordinating positions on major international and regional matters, with a special focus on the situation in Afghanistan and its surrounding regions.

Additional attention was given to the preparation of upcoming events under Tajikistan's presidency within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as cooperation between the two countries within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and regional security issues.

