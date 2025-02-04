Work underway to compile final report on AZAL plane crash - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Work on drafting the final report on the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft crash near Aktau has already started, said Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation in a brief of the preliminary report of the investigation regarding the accident involving an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau, Trend reports.

"According to the ICAO requirements under the Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the accident shall be prepared within one year from the date of the accident. Relevant work on drafting the final report has already started involving Kazakhstan and other states participating in the investigation," the report reads.