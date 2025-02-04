Kazakhstan shares footage of surface-to-air missile fragments that downed Azerbaijani aircraft (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Photographs of fragments from the surface-to-air missile that downed the Embraer-190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) have been released, Trend reports.

The photos were included in the preliminary investigation report into the crash, which was published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan today.

The AZAL Embraer-190, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, crashed on December 25, just three kilometers from Aktau Airport. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

The crash resulted in 39 fatalities, with 27 others injured and taken to the hospital. Both pilots and a flight attendant were killed, while two other crew members survived.