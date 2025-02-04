Tajikistan's president appoints new prosecutor general

Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 4. Early February in Tajikistan has ushered in a wave of fresh faces to the upper echelons of power, at the top of which stands Habibullo Vohidzoda's appointment as the new Prosecutor-General of Tajikistan as per decree by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

The decree also specifies the appointments of Khayriddin Kosimzoda as the nation's Deputy Prosecutor General and Firdavs Khayatzoda as Deputy Prosecutor General and Chief Military Prosecutor.

Yusuf Rahmon has been appointed as Secretary of the National Security Council of Tajikistan.

Furthermore, Akram Karimi, who previously served as Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has now been appointed as Ambassador to Algeria as well, in a dual role.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel