Turkmenistan’s top brands at PRODEXPO 2025 in Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmen companies are participating in the international food and beverage exhibition PRODEXPO 2025 in Moscow, Trend reports.

Among the representatives of Turkmen businesses are AKGAR, Täze Aý, BALAM, HASAR, KILWAN, Altyn Ýunus, Ýüpekçi, and BARS. These companies specialize in the production of confectionery, snacks, and bakery products, as well as various types of juices and non-alcoholic beverages.

PRODEXPO 2025 opened on February 3, 2025, and will continue until February 7. It is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe.

The exhibition features food from around the world, ranging from basic daily products and beverages to exquisite delicacies, as well as organic, sports nutrition, healthy lifestyle products, halal goods, and exotic items.