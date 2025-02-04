Earthquake hits Aegian region of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. A strong earthquake has occurred in the Aegean Sea region of Türkiye, Trend reports via the local media.

The tremors were felt in Izmir and other coastal areas.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.2, was recorded at 16:04 (GMT +3) at a depth of seven kilometers.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of the Turkish Ministry of Interior reported that this is the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the Aegean Sea.

To note, in the past two days, numerous tremors were also recorded on the islands of Greece.

