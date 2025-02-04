President of Uzbekistan pays visit to Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Malaysia on an official visit in the evening of February 4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, Trend reports.

The head of our state was met at the international airport in Kuala Lumpur by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament Johari bin Abdul, Education Minister Zambry bin Abdul Kadir, and other officials.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Uzbek leader's arrival, and state flags of the two countries were raised.

The President of Uzbekistan held a meeting with the Speaker of the Malaysian Parliament at the airport. The sides exchanged views on the agenda of the upcoming summit meetings.

Special attention was paid to further active cooperation and exchanges on the parliamentary line, organization of mutual visits and events of the existing friendship groups, establishment of practical cooperation in lawmaking, promotion of important investment, infrastructural, social, cultural, and humanitarian programs.

The major events of the program of the visit will be held tomorrow, February 5.

The President and the Prime Minister will hold high-level talks and participate in the Uzbek-Malaysian business forum. Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are expected to be signed following the summit.

