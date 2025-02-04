Alat Free Economic Zone Authority participated at the event in Mainz (PHOTO)

The delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority participated at the event "Azerbaijan: Hub of the Future – Strategic Opportunities for German Companies" held in Mainz, Germany. Organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany and the Rheinhessen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event served as a platform to strengthen German-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations while exploring new business opportunities.

In her opening speech, Ms. Karina Szwede, CEO of the Rheinhessen Chamber of Industry and Commerce, emphasized the event’s role in fostering bilateral trade and economic cooperation. She highlighted the valuable opportunities it provided for business leaders from both countries to discuss new prospects and establish potential partnerships.

Following her remarks, Ms. Petra Dick-Walther, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Transport, Agriculture, and Viniculture of Rhineland-Palatinate, underscored Azerbaijan’s significance as a reliable partner for Germany in ensuring energy security. She also emphasized the vast potential for trade and economic collaboration between the two nations, noting that Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical position enables German companies to access markets in Central Asia and beyond.

Next, H.E. Nasimi Aghayev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, addressed the audience. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic location, favorable investment climate, and, in particular, the opportunities presented by the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), which he described as highly attractive for German businesses.

The event continued with insightful panel discussions.

During the panel, Mr. Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Authority, emphasized advantages of the Alat Free Economic Zone, its strategic geographical location, unique legal framework, and the availability of ready-to-use industrial land plots with off-site and on-site infrastructure, as well as transportation and logistics centers. He also highlighted the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives available to investors. Mr. Alasgarov further noted that investors engaged in high-value-added, export-oriented manufacturing using innovative technologies and approaches to work, in accordance with best international standards, are encouraged to establish their businesses in AFEZ.

Moreover, Mr. Alasgarov pointed out that, one of the key advantages of AFEZ is that AFEZ Authority offers a simplified registration process bypassing bureaucracy. It was mentioned that legal entities established in AFEZ operate in accordance with AFEZ legislation, which takes precedence over the base economy. To demonstrate the precedence of AFEZ legislation, more than 90 laws (including those related to tax, customs, licensing, labor, dispute resolution, etc.) of the base economy have been amended by the Parliament, with these amendments clearly acknowledging that AFEZ legislation overrides the laws of the base economy.

Additionally, Mr. Alasgarov highlighted the efforts made to simplify the investor journey, noting that the AFEZ Authority has established a One-Stop Shop Business Centre. This center serves as the single point of contact for investors looking to establish a business in AFEZ. It is responsible for issuing all necessary documentation, including operating licenses, planning and building permits, and other required certificates without the involvement of any base economy authorities.

Mr. Alasgarov also emphasized AFEZ’s strategic location near the Baku International Sea Trade Port. This proximity provides direct access to key international trade corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and the North-South Corridor. These connections enhance AFEZ’s logistics capabilities, support efficient multimodal transport, and facilitate global trade.

Lastly, Mr. Alasgarov emphasized that AFEZ is actively advancing green energy initiatives to provide enterprises within the zone with reliable access to green energy. By offering attractive terms and conditions for manufacturing and power generation, the zone is drawing strong interest from renewable energy companies. The local production of renewable energy equipment, including wind towers, blades, and solar panels, helps lower costs and enhance efficiency, while AFEZ investors enjoy the advantage of cheap green energy.

In conclusion, the "Azerbaijan: Hub of the Future – Strategic Opportunities for German Companies" event provided a comprehensive overview of the expanding opportunities for German businesses in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s strategic advantages and investment potential.