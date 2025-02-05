Kyrgyzstan, China to facilitate group tourist trips

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China to facilitate group tourist trips between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz ministry, the signing took place as part of the state visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to China.

The MoU aims to promote the development of the tourism sector, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, it will allow China to officially send organized group tourist tours to Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce also noted the active development of cooperation between tourism industry businesses in both countries, with joint combined tourist routes being created.

In 2024, the number of Chinese citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan through border checkpoints reached 127,956, which is a 56 percent increase compared to 2023, when 70,842 Chinese citizens visited. Kyrgyzstan is currently listed as one of the recommended countries for independent travelers from China.