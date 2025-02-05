Spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims passes away at 88

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, has passed away at the age of 88 in Lisbon, his foundation confirmed, Trend reports.

His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, died peacefully on February 4, 2025, surrounded by family, the Aga Khan Foundation said in a statement shared on social media.

The foundation also noted that an announcement regarding his designated successor will be made soon. This successor will become the fifth person to hold the title of Aga Khan since the 19th century.