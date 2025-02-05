Azerbaijan's SOCAR conducts evacuations from its offshore production facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Safety measures at the production sites of the "Azneft" Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have been strengthened, and evacuations were carried out at its several offshore production facilities due to the sharp change in weather conditions across the country, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

According to the source, dangerous work has been restricted, and appropriate measures have been taken to protect the health of employees in accordance with labor regulations.

In addition, awareness-raising activities are being carried out in all the company divisions.

The situation is under control.

