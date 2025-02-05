UK-Kyrgyzstan talks focus on credit line for investment projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Opportunities for joint cooperation on the implementation of agreements and initiatives related to the UK government’s credit line for investment projects in Kyrgyzstan were discussed during a meeting between Meder Abakirov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, and Nicholas Bower, the UK Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions included key issues on the Kyrgyz-British agenda, focusing on cooperation in trade, economics, investment, migration, agriculture, and the mining industry.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working together on organizing high-level visits to strengthen political ties.

In December 2024, it was announced that the UK government is allocating £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) to fund projects in Kyrgyzstan at competitive rates through UK Export Finance (UKEF).

According to the ambassador, UKEF is open to nearly any type of business, but the UK has ready-made proposals in sectors such as mining, agriculture, education, construction, railway and engineering technologies, as well as the creative sector. British companies can bring advanced technologies to Kyrgyzstan, and UKEF makes it more financially accessible and less risky for all parties involved.