Azerbaijan discloses its main non-oil export markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in 2024 amounted to $1.2 billion to the Russian Federation, $542.3 million to Türkiye, $272.4 million to Georgia, $220.4 million to Switzerland, and $134.7 million to the US.

Data obtained by Trend from the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows that the top exported non-oil sector goods in December 2024 included dates ($27.1 million), tomatoes ($20.1 million), and gold ($19.5 million).

The Russian Federation led the list of countries receiving the most non-oil sector exports in December 2024, totaling $94.2 million. Türkiye followed in second place with $35.2 million, and Switzerland ranked third with $26.8 million.

Additionally, the top ten non-state exporting entities for 2024 included "MKT Production Commerce" LLC, "Silk Way West Airlines" LLC, "ASG Business Aviation" LLC, "Baku Steel Company" CJSC, Suleymanova Gohar, "Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited Company" Representative Office in Azerbaijan, "Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union" LLC, "Tabaterra" CJSC, "Khan-El" LLC, and "Atena" LLC.

Leading the list of state-owned companies involved in non-oil sector exports is the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR. Other notable state-owned entities in the list include "SOCAR Polymer" LLC, "AzerGold" CJSC, "Azeraluminium" LLC, "Azerenerji" OJSC, "Azerpambiq Agrarian Industrial Complex" LLC, "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Energy Service, "Surakhani Machine-Building Plant" OJSC, and "Azeripek" LLC.