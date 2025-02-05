Tajikistan's Dushanbe views socio-economic, political ins and outs of Afghanistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. The 6th Meeting of the Special Representatives and Envoys of Central Asian States and the EU for Afghanistan took place in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports via the EU in Tajikistan.

The participants discussed the socio-economic and political developments in Afghanistan since their last meeting in February 2024.

The discussions focused on the current human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly concerning women and girls, as well as the ongoing security challenges and threats facing the country.

The European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas Niklasson, visited Dushanbe for the meeting. Within the frame of the visit, he also met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

During their discussions, the sides emphasized the critical situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of regional stability and security, and explored potential pathways for addressing the challenges in the region.

As regards relations between the Central Asian nations and Afghanistan, Afghanistan remains a critical issue influencing the regional dynamics within Central Asia. Historically, Central Asia maintains a consistent and practical rapport with Afghanistan, regardless of the prevailing leadership. . Since the US left and the Taliban took power, Central Asian republics have resumed contacts with the Taliban. It was initially done by Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan removed the Taliban from its list of banned organizations after accepting Taliban diplomatic credentials. Turkmenistan maintains neutrality. Due to the substantial Tajik presence in Afghanistan, the Tajik government warns about border infiltration, drug trafficking, and Tajik radicalization. However, Tajikistan is pragmatic and supplies Afghanistan with electricity.

