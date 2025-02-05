Tajikistan, Kuwait chart path for closer economic and trade relations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. Tajikistan and Kuwait have signed a protocol under the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, outlining specific steps to further deepen relations between the two nations, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The agreement was reached following the fourth session of the commission, held in Kuwait under the leadership of Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade and Kuwait’s Minister of Finance.

In a bid to deepen bilateral relations, the parties held talks outlining a roadmap to enhance trade, investment, and tourism. The Tajik delegation put forward proposals to attract Kuwaiti investments into key sectors, including industry, mining, textiles, construction, agricultural processing, and tourism.

The two sides also explored the creation of a joint investment fund aimed at supporting large-scale projects. Tajik officials expressed appreciation for the Kuwait Fund’s financial backing of the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station and other significant infrastructure initiatives.

Another major topic of discussion was the potential establishment of a joint airline, funded by Kuwaiti investments, and the modernization of Tajikistan’s aviation infrastructure. Both countries stressed the need for direct flights between Dushanbe and Kuwait to strengthen connectivity.

Kuwait reiterated its support for expanding cooperation, underscoring Tajikistan as a dependable partner for future ventures.