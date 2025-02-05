Kazakhstan launches QR code card system for tourist safety

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. Foreign visitors entering Kazakhstan will be issued a card with a QR code linking to a multilingual portal where tourists can access safety recommendations for their stay, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of tourists in the country. Now, every foreign visitor can receive a special QR code card upon entry, including at border control.



The QR code leads to an electronic multilingual portal providing essential safety information and recommendations for a secure stay in Kazakhstan, along with links to download useful mobile applications.

Additionally, the first QR code cards have already been distributed to foreign guests at Kazakhstan's capital's international airport. This system aims not only to enhance the safety and protection of tourists but also to build trust in Kazakhstan as a promising destination for travel and investment.