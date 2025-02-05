Tajikistan boosts freight and passenger transportation in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. The total volume of transported cargo in Tajikistan reached 134.4 million tons in 2024, which is 11.5 percent more compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, cargo turnover totaled 14 billion ton-kilometers, up 15.7 percent compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, passenger flow hit 1.02 billion passengers, up 13.4 percent year-on-year. Passenger turnover stood at 13.5 billion passenger-kilometers, growing 16.3 percent.

Reportedly, 95.1 percent of the cargo and 99.8 percent of passengers in the country were transported by road. During the reporting period, road transport moved 127.7 million tons of cargo and 1.018 billion passengers, which is increases of 8.2 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, compared to 2023.

Over 30.3 percent (39.8 million tons) of the cargo volume and 90.3 percent of the passenger flow (904.1 million passengers) were handled by enterprises and institutions under the Ministry of Transport.

Additionally, 5,977 tons of transit cargo were transported through during the mentioned period, which is an increase of 2,912 tons compared to the previous year.