Uzbekistan, Malaysia set to sign memorandum on digital development cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, IT Park, and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) are planning to sign a memorandum of cooperation aimed at advancing digital economies and innovations in both countries, Trend reports.

During the official visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Malaysia on February 4-5, 2025, a productive meeting took place, where both sides discussed the details of the upcoming memorandum.

This agreement is expected to pave the way for greater collaboration between the two nations in the fields of IT and business development. The cooperation is set to focus on enhancing digital economies, fostering innovation, and exploring new opportunities for business partnerships between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

The parties also addressed the preparation of an Uzbekistan-Malaysia trade mission in Uzbekistan's Sirdaryo region, with the goal of expanding commercial ties and facilitating mutual growth. The memorandum will support the entry of Malaysian companies into the Uzbek market, as well as assist Uzbek businesses in broadening their global reach.

Furthermore, the agreement will include provisions for outsourcing IT processes to IT Park Uzbekistan residents, providing joint initiatives to introduce Malaysian IT companies in Uzbekistan, and supporting the development of startups and innovative businesses in both countries. This collaboration is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to the growth of digital ecosystems in both Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Malaysia signed a Joint Statement on deepening bilateral cooperation towards strategic partnership.