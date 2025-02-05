Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $0.27 (0.34 percent) on February 5 compared to the previous rate, standing at $78.42 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went up by $0.27 (0.35 percent) to $77.23 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.30 (0.48 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $62.57 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.29 (0.38 percent) compared to the previous rate, standing at $76.37 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 5 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

