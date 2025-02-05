Azerbaijan releases data on banks’ non-performing loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Azerbaijani banks as of the end of 2024 amounted to 655.1 million manat ($385.3 million).

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the volume of non-performing loans increased by 40.9 million manat ($24 million) or 6.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the volume of NPLs in banks operating in Azerbaijan stood at 614.2 million manat ($361.2 million) in 2023.

Of the total NPLs, 374.8 million manat ($220.4 million) were attributed to business loans. This represents a decline of 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million), or 0.8 percent, compared to the previous year, when NPLs in business loans totaled 378 million manat ($222.3 million).

Additionally, 246.3 million manat ($144.8 million) of the NPLs were consumer loans during the same period, while 34 million manat ($19.9 million) were mortgage loans. In year-over-year terms, consumer loans saw a significant increase of 49.5 million manat ($29.1 million), or 25.2 percent, while mortgage loans experienced a decrease of 5.4 million manat ($3.1 million), or 13.7 percent. In 2023, NPLs in consumer loans stood at 196.8 million manat ($115.7 million), with mortgage loans accounting for 39.4 million manat ($23.1 million).