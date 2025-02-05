Iran, Tajikistan usher in new era of comprehensive cooperation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A new chapter in the comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is anticipated, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, at a meeting with Ismatullah Nasreddin, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan, several agreements were signed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, and he expressed optimism about their successful implementation.

Nasredin also commented on the positive state of relations and cooperation between the two nations, stating that Tajikistan is keen to develop ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The Tajik minister highlighted the recent elimination of the visa requirement for passengers traveling between Iran and Tajikistan by air, which he believes will lead to increased movement of businesspeople and tourists and boost trade between the two countries.

Notably, Iran’s president visited Tajikistan on January 15, during which 22 documents and 1 memorandum of understanding were signed.

In addition, the visa requirement for passengers traveling between the two countries by air will be lifted as of February 3, 2025.

---

