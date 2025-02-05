Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Airways set to launch flights to Batumi

Uzbekistan Materials 5 February 2025 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan Airways will begin operating flights to Batumi, the airline told Trend.

Starting from May 28, the flights will be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Airways announced the expansion of flights to Italy. Commencing in April 2025, the airline will enhance its operational cadence to Milan, offering thrice-weekly service on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Additionally, starting March 30, Uzbekistan Airways is set to initiate seasonal flights to Rome, with operations scheduled for Sundays.

