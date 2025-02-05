Malaysia’s Five Petroleum to launch fuel station network in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Malaysia’s Five Petroleum has highlighted the importance of developing Uzbekistan’s fuel and energy market and improving service quality as part of its project to establish a network of fuel stations in the country, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan's Agency for Regulation of Technical Supervision under the Cabinet of Ministers and Malaysia’s Five Petroleum company.

During a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, company representatives also emphasized the need for Uzbekistan’s standardization and metrology services to support the initiative.

In response, the Uzbek agency expressed its readiness to collaborate in these areas.

Five Petroleum, established in 2020, currently operates over 110 fuel stations across Malaysia and owns a 60 percent stake in BHPetrol, which manages more than 400 fuel stations.