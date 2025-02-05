Iran deems US maximum pressure policy ineffective and counterproductive - ​​FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. In my opinion, the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran has proven to be a failed strategy, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a statement to media following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran on February 5, Trend reports.

Araghchi emphasized that the continuation of this approach would only result in further setbacks.

“If the main issue is that Iran does not develop an atomic bomb, it is possible to reach a resolution on this without complications,” he said.

Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran is a responsible member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), with a clear stance on the issue. Iran, under the guidance of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, does not believe it is appropriate for the country to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) aimed at reinstating maximum pressure on Iran, blocking its path to nuclear weapons, and countering its influence abroad. Trump expressed hope that this strategy would not be employed frequently and stated his willingness to engage in talks with the Iranian President.

To note, on January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur